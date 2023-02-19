PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,174 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.46% of PulteGroup worth $39,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

