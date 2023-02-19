Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.30 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

