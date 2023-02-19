Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.30 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
