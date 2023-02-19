QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.45 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $64.05 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

