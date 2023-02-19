QUASA One Day Volume Tops $119,366.83 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. QUASA has a market cap of $107.63 million and approximately $119,366.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00044063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00215781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,688.10 or 1.00007152 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139384 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,752.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

