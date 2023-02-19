Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

