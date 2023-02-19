R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

R1 RCM Stock Down 3.3 %

RCM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R1 RCM Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.