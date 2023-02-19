Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

