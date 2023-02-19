Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,011,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,418,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,975,000 after acquiring an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,974,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 392.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 178,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 141,912 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

