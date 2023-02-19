Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIS stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average of $181.34. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

