Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $77.01 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.01292819 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036135 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.01638703 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.