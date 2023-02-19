Radix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $442,739.52 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $249.82 million and approximately $442,739.52 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00425670 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,025.56 or 0.28197127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,475,413 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.