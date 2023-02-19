Rather & Kittrell Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of VDE traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. 383,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

