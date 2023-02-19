Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,179 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,379,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 529,724 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 1,232,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

