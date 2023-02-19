Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,067,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $107.45. 5,304,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,718. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.