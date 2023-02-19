Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE O opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

