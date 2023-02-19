ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.00 million and $11,439.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00399261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00029550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

