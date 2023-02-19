ReddCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,459.49 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $14,459.49 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00405197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00028435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

