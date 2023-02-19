Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Head to Head Survey

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.28 -$164.00 million ($1.45) -5.50 American Homes 4 Rent $1.45 billion 8.12 $189.09 million $0.60 55.42

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 5 1 2.78 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 10 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Redwood Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.61, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -23.06% 2.59% 0.24% American Homes 4 Rent 15.90% 3.55% 2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Redwood Trust pays out -63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 146.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Redwood Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

