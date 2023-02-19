Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Replimune Group worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

REPL stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

