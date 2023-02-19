Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.14 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $113.14 million and $3.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11323933 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,550,302.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

