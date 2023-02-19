Request (REQ) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $113.14 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00215774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,635.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11323933 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,550,302.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

