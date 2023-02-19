Request Self Reported Market Cap Tops $118.70 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Request has a market cap of $118.70 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00019075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00215499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,395.84 or 0.99846467 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1145185 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,055,495.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

