Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.10.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
