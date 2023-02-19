Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $76.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.5 %

QSR stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

