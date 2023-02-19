Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,946.36 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.16 million and $16,946.36 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00215892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

