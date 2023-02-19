Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €9.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Commerzbank Trading Down 1.0 %

CBK opened at €11.38 ($12.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.19.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

