Royal Bank of Canada Raises Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Price Target to C$3.75

Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTC LITOF opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. Frontier Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.