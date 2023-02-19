Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 221,094 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after buying an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE:CP opened at $77.61 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

