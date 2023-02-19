Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.84 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 57,113 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $65,447,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day moving average of $166.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.35%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

