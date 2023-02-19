Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

