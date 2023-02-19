Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.22 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.65 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

