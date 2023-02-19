Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.69 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CoStar Group

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

