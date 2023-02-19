Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

JLL stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $250.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

