Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,061 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after buying an additional 379,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,671. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $188.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.03 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

