Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,601 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

