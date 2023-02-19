Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 405 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank grew its position in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hershey by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $240.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average of $228.68.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.