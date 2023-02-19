Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 513,353 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 513,353 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 248.5% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

