Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 60,645 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,645 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $194,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

