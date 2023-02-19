Rune Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.34 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Rune has a market capitalization of $36,436.21 and approximately $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00007536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.8519389 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

