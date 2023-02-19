Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $142.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,530 shares of company stock valued at $15,461,768. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after acquiring an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

