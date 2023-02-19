ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.47.
ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $439.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Articles
