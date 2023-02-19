SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,366.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,366.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SGS has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

