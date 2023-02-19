Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

