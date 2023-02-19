Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $357.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $448.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.