Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $180.14 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Genuine Parts

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

