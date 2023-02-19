Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $54,326,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 244,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese Dividend Announcement

CE opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

