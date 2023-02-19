Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $54,326,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 244,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

