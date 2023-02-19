Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $296.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

