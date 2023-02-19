Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

