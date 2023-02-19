Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,449 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.