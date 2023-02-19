Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,825 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.06 and its 200 day moving average is $284.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Cowen increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

